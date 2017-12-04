Kenya beat Rwanda in Cecafa Cup opener

Nairobi, Kenya | AFP | Hosts Kenya scored two first-half goals to beat 10-man Rwanda to launch their Cecafa Challenge Cup campaign on Sunday.

The Kenyans could have won by an even bigger margin at the newly refurbished Bukhungu Stadium in Kakamega, in Western Kenya, but for the performance of Rwandan goalkeeper Eric Ndashimiye.

Masoud Juma scored the opening goal on 25 minutes after Rwanda defender Kayumba Soter conceded a penalty.

Duncan Otieno doubled the lead on 38 minutes following a slick exchange with AFC Leopards team-mate Whyvonne Isuza, as Kenya coach Paul Put made a winning start in his first match in charge.

Rwanda, who are using the tournament to prepare for the 2018 African Nations Championship (CHAN) in Morocco, were reduced to 10 men when Soter was sent off in the 51st minute for a second yellow card.

Libya were held to a 0-0 draw by Tanzania in the second Group A match in Machakos.

Holders and record 14-time champions Uganda kick off their title defence against Burundi on Monday in the opening Group B match in Kakamega.

The Ugandan line-up relies heavily on players from Kampala City Council Authority (KCCA), with eight of the first team drawn from the national league side.

The top two teams in both groups qualify for the semi-finals, with the final on December 17.