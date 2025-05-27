Kenya Airways steps up hard sale of their flights to London Gatwick

Nairobi, Kenya | AGENCIES | As Uganda Airlines finally launched their much delayed flights to the UK – notably not to London Heathrow, Britain’s primary aviation hub – but to Gatwick, which is clearly a secondary choice prompted by the long delays, has Kenya Airways promptly reacted to the change in the market.

Kenya Airways flies daily from Nairobi to London Heathrow, from where alliance partner airlines offer onward connections into the rest of Europe and beyond.

However, a few weeks ago did the airline also launch flights to Gatwick, no doubt in response to the announcement by Uganda Airlines that flights would finally start, and is now hard selling the destination with special offers and added frequent flyer benefits.

Meanwhile have other airlines serving both Entebbe and London also stepped up their sales activities, a great situation for travelers who mind the cost of their tickets and do not mind having to change planes in the hubs of these airlines – such as in Africa Kigali, Addis Ababa, Cairo and beyond Dubai, Doha, Istanbul, Amsterdam and Brussels.

Sales efforts are also focusing on passengers flying from the UK to Uganda, no doubt giving Uganda Airlines more headaches than they bargained for.

Competition over pricing but also inflight service will eventually determine the success of the new route for Uganda Airlines and aviation pundits will no doubt watch closely.