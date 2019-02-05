KCCA to collect Sh10Bn property tax from Makindye Division

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has today unveiled a draft property valuation report for Makindye Division. KCCA Revenue Director, Fred Andema says properties in Makindye division have increased from 23,000 in 2003 when the last valuation roll was compiled to 51,000 properties in the report released today.

The revenue generated from the Makindye is projected to increase from sh3 billion to Uganda sh10.6 billion once KCCA starts collecting revenue as stipulated in the new valuation roll. The new property valuation list is expected to be effected in July at the start of the new financial year.

Andema applauded the Makindye Division political wing led by Mayor Al hajji Kasirye Nganda Ali for the support that technical team received when going around the division to compile the report.

Andema said that the revenue will be used to bankroll development projects in the division. “We expect this to in turn avail funds for services that residents of Makindye so much need,” he said. The services include the renovation and construction of roads, construction and maintenance of drainage’s, street lighting, cleaning of roads and others.

The Mayor Kasirye Nganda Ali said the revenue is important for the division and that is why the political wing rallied residents to register their properties.

The draft list has now been availed for property owners to raise complaints. However, he warned that Makindye Division will not support Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in its bid to collect rental income from residents. Unlike KCCA, he said URA has not engaged the division leadership to sensitize residents on what rental income means and how it’s compiled.

How property rate is determined

Property rate is 6 percent of the ratable value of a property as guided Kampala Capital City Authority Act 2010 and the Local Government (Rating) Act 2005. The ratable value of a property is 76 percent of the annual revenue that a building owner collects from tenants. The remaining 24 percent is left for the owner to cater for utility bills and renovation.

URN