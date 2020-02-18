KCCA speaker’s elections set for March

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority is set to elect its speaker and deputy speaker on March 5th, 2020. In a February 17th, 2020 letter to the Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, the acting KCCA Executive Director, Andrew Kitaka, says KCCA will hold an ordinary meeting for the election of the Speaker and Deputy speaker under the supervision of a magistrate appointed by the court registrar.

Successful candidates will take oath the same day. In November 2019, parliament amended the KCCA Act creating positions of speaker and deputy speaker at KCCA and division levels. Three Councilors have declared interest to contest for the position of speaker and have been mobilizing vigorously ahead of the vote.

One of the councilors eyeing the speaker’s seat is the Lubaga North Councilor, Abubakar Kawalya. He currently chairs the Steering Committee on the Directorate of Engineering.

Kawalya, who is from the opposition Forum for Democratic Change-FDC, says once elected, he will guide the house to discuss issues that affect the people of Kampala.

His colleagues have described him as a hard-working, persistent and committed servant of the people. The Lubaga South Councilor, Ismail Damba says Kawalya is a man of his word, God fearing and solution oriented.

Umar Kajumba Kafeero, the Makindye West Councilor says Kawalya is a team leader and a man of integrity. He says Kawalya is result oriented, which makes him fit for the speaker’s position.

Nuhu Katwe, a resident and voter of Lubaga North describes Kawalya as a peace loving person and a team player. He says Kawalya has resolved conflicts of double stamps in the area and helped advocate for better drainage system.

Another candidate eying the speaker’s seat is Doreen Nyanjura, the Makerere University councilors who is official Forum for Democratic Change FDC candidate. Nyanjura, a graduate of Tourism from Makerere University Kampala, is an eloquent speaker in council.

She once headed the Revenue collection steering committee and currently sits on the Health Steering Committee. Nyanjura has advocated for better health and sanitation in Kampala. She was among the members who demanded that equipment taken from Kulambiro Heath Center to Kawempe Referral hospital be replaced.

Nyanjura says as speaker she wants policies and laws that serve the needs of the people to be at center stage.

The FDC Party President, Patrick Amuriat, says FDC nominated candidates including Nyanjura are tested leaders, incorruptible and capable of serving Kampala, Uganda and the party. Nakawa 1 Lord Councilor, Moses Mugisha Okwera describes Nyanjura as a firm leader, incorruptible and committed.

He says Nyanjura has the ability to guide council as speaker. The third contestant is Bruhan Byaruhanga, the representative of Kyambogo University who is holding the National Resistance Movement- NRM Flag.

Byaruhanga, a regular debater in council meetings is remembered for having masterminded the petition that saw the Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago impeached from his job in 2014. A teacher by profession, Byaruhanga says he is ready to guide the house and discuss issues that affect the people of Kampala.

*****

URN