KCCA signs sh1 trillion road construction deal with UK’s COLAS

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has signed an agreement with British company COLAS to construct and upgrade 118 roads in Kampala.

The agreement is for the implementation of the Kampala City Roads and Bridges Upgrading Project funded by the United Kingdom Export Finance.

The project, worth €250 million (sh1 trillion), will be fully funded by UK Export Finance (UKEF), and will span four years and cover all five divisions of the capital city. Central Division leads with 54 roads, followed by Nakawa (27), Kawempe (15), Makindye (14), and Rubaga (8).

It will involve the construction of modern walkways, buried drainage systems, solar street lighting, and landscaping aimed at improving safety, easing traffic, and beautifying the city. Three modern pedestrian bridges will be constructed at strategic locations to enhance safety and mobility at Uganda Management Institute along Jinja Road, Kawempe Hospital, and Queensway along Entebbe Road.

KCCA Executive Director Hajat Sharifah Buzeki said that the partnership marks a significant step toward transforming Kampala into a resilient, livable, and sustainable city.

Some of the roads that will be upgraded and reconstructed are Malcolm X, Kololo Drive, Lugogo Bypass, Kyadondo I and II, and Prince Charles Drive.

In the Nakawa Division, Bandali Rise, Binayomba Road, and Bukoto Crescent. In the Kawempe Division, the roads include Kyabakadde Road, Lubwama Road, Katale, Katoogo, and Kyebando Road.

In Makindye Division, works will cover Kisugu Road, Kiyingi Road, Kansanga, Kiwafu, Muwuliriza Road, and Muyenga Road. In the Lubaga Division, the roads include Ham Mukasa Road, Jjunju Road, Nsalo Road, Lubaga Road, among others.

The Deputy British High Commissioner, Tiffany Kirlew, described the agreement as a testament to the strong partnership between Uganda and the UK. She also noted that by the end of the financial engagement, over US$1 billion would have been invested in Uganda.

The Kampala City Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago, expressed gratitude to the UK government and COLAS for supporting infrastructural development in Kampala.

However, Lukwago pointed out that while KCCA has undertaken several infrastructural development projects, the outcomes have not been commendable. He stated that these projects often face challenges due to a lack of counterpart funding, where the government fails to contribute its share.

Hajat Minsa Kabanda, the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, congratulated COLAS on securing the contract. She urged the contractors to provide quality service, emphasising that Kampala is the capital city of the nation and must reflect that standard.

KCCA oversees approximately 2,104 kilometres of roads, of which only 770 kilometres are paved. Only 20% of Kampala’s roads are in good and motorable condition, while 80% are in poor condition.

The word “kolansi” traces back to 1924 when the COLAS company patented cold asphalt in London Colas, a portmanteau of cold and asphalt. The company’s technology eventually found its way to Uganda, with the first asphalt road laid in Masaka in 1958.

