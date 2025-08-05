KCCA secures $1 million grant to tackle Kiteezi crisis

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has secured a US$1 million grant from the Government of Japan through UN-Habitat to address urgent environmental and safety risks by decommissioning the Kiteezi landfill in a bid to modernize the city’s waste management system and infrastructure.

While addressing the media in Kampala on Monday about KCCA’s 2024/2025 Financial Year Accountability, KCCA Executive Director Hajjati Sharifah Buzeki described the intervention as one of the city’s biggest victories in the past year. She said the funds will be used to mitigate immediate hazards posed by the landfill, particularly the risk of gas emissions, leachate contamination, and steep unstable slopes.

The initial response will focus on seven acres of the site, with drainage improvements aimed at protecting nearby communities. Buzeki explained that this effort is part of a broader transition towards a modern, integrated waste management system.

KCCA has also secured 230 hectares of land in Buyala, where it plans to build a state-of-the-art waste management and resource recovery facility. This facility, she said, will be a game changer for Kampala, moving the city away from reactive garbage dumping towards a holistic approach that includes waste reduction, recycling, energy conversion, and safe final disposal. She emphasized that waste management must begin at the point of generation and not just focus on final disposal.

In relation to the aftermath of the August 10th 2024 garbage slide at Kiteezi, which displaced 142 households, Buzeki said that a multi-agency response led by KCCA and the Office of the Prime Minister has resulted in the compensation of 18 households so far. Valuation of additional affected properties is underway, with UGX 2.14 billion already allocated for this purpose.

Structural assessments have been completed for 70 more households, while undeveloped plots are also being evaluated by the Chief Government Valuer. According to KCCA, eight undeveloped land parcels affected and identified by the Chief Government Valuer will also be included in the next valuation.

Records indicate that more than 30 people died in the August 10th 2024 tragedy. The former KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka and her deputy David Luyimbazi have since faced prosecution in relation to charges like manslaughter and negligence, which led to the loss of lives that state prosecutors believe would have been preventable.

As such, KCCA has launched city-wide cleanup campaigns, held every weekend across various parishes, and initiated community sensitization efforts to teach residents how to sort and recycle garbage. Enforcement teams have also been deployed to arrest individuals involved in illegal dumping. Buzeki appealed to the media and the public to take personal responsibility for maintaining cleanliness, urging residents to dispose of waste properly or keep it until a bin is found.

To support cleaning efforts, KCCA has contracted organized community groups, particularly from vulnerable city populations, to clean roads and public spaces. These groups operate under community and youth circles, and KCCA has committed to ensuring their payment and welfare.

Buzeki also highlighted a number of other city-wide infrastructure and service improvements. She pointed to the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project (KCRRP), which has seen over 70 kilometers of city roads completed or nearing completion. Roads such as Suna Road, Kabuusu-Bunamwaya-Lweza, and others are now waiting for streetlight installations and signage. In addition, major bridges like the Kayemba Bridge and Nakawa railway crossing are almost complete, improving mobility and business access.

Further, the Greater Kampala Urban Development Program (GKUDP), launched in June 2025, will deliver an additional 84 kilometers of roadworks over the next three years, funded by 550 billion shillings from the central government. Phase One has already commenced with work on roads in Kawempe, Nakawa, Central, Makindye, and Rubaga divisions. KCCA’s internal engineering teams have also carried out sectional maintenance on several key roads using government funding.

Traffic to be monitored real time

On traffic management, Buzeki announced the completion of the Kampala Traffic Control Center, located at City Hall. The center will soon be equipped with signal technology to monitor and manage city traffic in real-time. So far, 27 junctions have been signalized, and five major roundabouts have been removed to improve flow. Under the Japan-funded junction improvement project, an additional 22 junctions are lined up for signalization to reduce congestion.

Addressing the perennial issue of flooding, Buzeki noted that KCCA has intensified desilting and maintenance of major drainage channels such as those in Kansanga, Gaba, and Nakamiro. As a result, the recent rains did not result in major floods. In the 2025/26 financial year, the authority plans to complete 47.7 kilometers of new drainage infrastructure and install over 500 manholes across 98 parishes.

She also underscored the importance of investment in public sanitation, revealing that 59 new public toilets have been constructed — 33 in public schools and six in markets and police stations — with 14 others renovated. These include facilities in Nakawa, Bukoto, Kisugu, Kiswa, and City Square. School sanitation has also been prioritized, with upgrades in 13 primary schools, including Kansanga, Mutundwe, St. Paul, and Police Children’s School.

KCCA has also indicated that they have completed procurement for the removal of asbestos from key schools and launched renovations at others like Chambogo College and Kakungulu Memorial. In terms of education infrastructure, KCCA has completed construction of new classrooms at schools such as Nabisunsa and Kasubi Family Primary, and purchased additional land to expand Bukasa Primary School.

Renovation works are also ongoing at Phillip Omondi Stadium to give youth a safe space for talent development. On social protection, Buzeki reported the successful rescue and reintegration of 208 children from the streets. These children have been enrolled in government schools in Apac and other districts where they originate, while others have been placed in KCCA-managed shelters.

One Stall, One Vendor

The authority is working with enforcement teams to crack down on child trafficking and exploitation through begging. Efforts to organize informal markets have also gained traction, with over 2,000 vendors now registered at Sentema Market. Vendor profiling and zoning is ongoing in 17 KCCA-owned markets and over 78 private markets.

KCCA has implemented a “One Stall, One Vendor” policy, ensuring accountability and order, and has introduced elections for departmental heads in each market for better governance. On youth empowerment, Buzeki announced that over 600 young people have been trained in practical skills such as tailoring, photography, and hairdressing, with 125 receiving start-up kits.

More than 5,700 others have been sensitized and mentored. Urban farming initiatives have also been rolled out, training over 1,100 people, including prison warders, farmers, and students. Buzeki praised the city’s success in implementing the Parish Development Model (PDM), which has reached 98 parishes and over 28,500 households since 2022. Kampala was ranked highest nationally in PDM implementation, with over UGX 29.3 billion disbursed for value addition, urban farming, and other enterprise development.

In a bid to combat climate change, KCCA launched the Urban Forest Management Plan in June. So far, 8,500 trees have been planted in schools, roadsides, and public areas, with support from partners like MTN. Buzeki urged the public to visit areas like Nile Avenue, Jinja Road, and Kira Road to witness the ongoing beautification. Green spaces like Constitutional Square and Kololo Independence Grounds have also been upgraded, while enforcement against misuse of public parks continues.

Under development control, KCCA has received over 10,000 building applications since May and reduced the approval turnaround time to four weeks. The authority is also expanding green corridors and working with schools and faith-based institutions to plant more trees across Kampala. Buzeki also announced that KCCA surpassed its local revenue collection target for the 2024/25 financial year, collecting UGX 127.6 billion against a target of UGX 120.4 billion.

She attributed the success to increased taxpayer registration, which exceeded the annual target of 25,000 new taxpayers. For the 2025/26 financial year, the authority is targeting UGX 132.4 billion. Over 140 community engagements have been conducted to improve tax compliance and public understanding of KCCA’s revenue sources. Looking ahead, she said KCCA will prioritize the completion of ongoing roadworks under KCRRP and the GPMA project, with major roads like Salama, Hotel Africana, and Industrial Area Road expected to be finalized this financial year.

The authority plans to install 123 kilometers of pedestrian and cycling lanes, signalize an additional 22 junctions, and operationalize the new waste facility in Budiana, complete with weighbridges and gas capture systems. Despite the progress, Buzeki acknowledged that challenges remain, including insufficient garbage trucks, encroachment on wetlands, irresponsible waste disposal, and a limited ambulance fleet.

However, she affirmed that KCCA will continue lobbying government and private sector partners to overcome these constraints and keep Kampala on its path toward transformation. Meanwhile, as the country heads into the election season, Buzeki called on all stakeholders to avoid politicizing service delivery points such as schools, markets, and taxi parks. She also reminded political actors to comply with campaign guidelines issued by KCCA regarding the placement of posters and public gatherings, urging all city residents to uphold peace, order, and civic responsibility.