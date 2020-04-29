KCCA resumes works on several roads

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has resumed the works on John Babiiha Avenue and other roads under the Kampala Institutional Infrastructure Development Project (KIIDP 2). It comes after the suspension of the works for about three weeks since government announced the nationwide lock down as a control measure against the spread of the Corona virus.

KCCA embarked on the construction of the 6km Kulambiro Ring to Najeera link, 2km John Babiiha (Acacia) Road and 3km Nakawa-Ntinda road last year with funding from the World Bank. Other roads included the 9km Kabusu-Bunamwaya-Lweza Road in lot two and 8km Lukuli-Nanganda Road in lot three.

On John Babiiha Avenue and Nakawa Ntinda Road, China State Construction Engineering Company is currently working on box culverts. They also plan to work on man holes on Kulambiro Ring Road. Justus Akankwasa, the Acting Engineering and Technical Services Director in KCCA, says the contractors needed to organise and get space to accommodate workers on site as directed by the president while announcing the Covid19 preventive guidelines.

Phillip Kuloba Masaba, the safe guard Manager China State Construction Engineering Company, says they resumed worth with only 12 workers on site. He explains that they recalled 80 out of the 500 workers but the turn up is still low because of transport difficulties and financial challenges. The 12 workers are currently residents at Pal and Lisa Primary School along Ring Road.

Kuloba says the remaining workers will be accommodated at Ntinda and Kabojja Primary School when they show up. According to KCCA, all roads being worked on under KIIDP 2 will comprise walk ways. John Babiiha Avenue will comprise four lanes with six signal junctions including one at Golf Club, the second at Kabojja Junior School junction and another at Kira Road.

Nakawa-Ntinda will also be a four lane road with four signal junctions including one at Ntinda Junction, second at Ntinda valley. Kulambiro Rind road will be a two lane road with a signal junction at Kisasi road junction. For Lot two, the road from Nalukolongo channel towards Masaka Road will comprise four lanes.

The rest of the section up to Lweza will be two lanes with signals at Masaka Road and Lweza junction on Entebbe road. Lot three will have two lanes with two signal junctions at Mabutu junction that leads to the barracks and the one at Hass petrol station.

