KCCA: Museveni picks Kisaka

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | President Yoweri Museveni has nominated Dorothy Kisaka for the position of Executive Director for Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA.

In a letter addressed to the Public Service Commission, the President has directed the public service commission to interview Kisaka and four other officials to find out whether they are suitable for the positions.

Eng. Andrew Kitaka has been acting ED since Jennifer Musisi resigned in 2018.

The other officials nominated by the President include Eng. David Luyimbazi Ssali, for the position of Deputy Executive Director. Ssali is currently the Director Planning at Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA.

Others are Dr Okello Ayen Daniel for the position of Director Public Health and Environment, a position he is currently holding as acting director at KCCA.

Sarah Kanyike, who has been Deputy Commissioner Human Resource in the Ministry of Public service, has been nominated Director Gender, Community Service and Administration.

The President has also nominated Grace Akullo who is the assistant commissioner Human Resource Management in the Ministry of Public Service as the Directorate of Human Resource and Administration.

According to the President’s letter, all other vacant positions at KCCA should be filled by advertising. He directed the public service commission to do the interviewing for KCCA.