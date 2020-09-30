KCCA launches UGX 7 trillions strategic plan

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has launched a five-year strategic plan.

The Seven Trillion Shillings plan was launched today at City Hall by the Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda.

According to the plan, KCCA seeks to promote quality education through the renovation of school infrastructure which includes classrooms, science laboratories, constructing teachers’ houses and sanitation facilities among others.

The plan also includes the implementation of the 3.3 Trillion Shillings Greater Kampala Metropolitan Transport Master Plan which includes rehabilitation of 69.25 Km of roads, increase non-motorized transport and improve street lighting among others.

KCCA also plans to implement last year’s drainage master plan at 739 Billion Shillings and waste Management programs which include waste collection and recycling at 184 Billion Shillings.

The Executive Director of KCCA Dorothy Kisaka says the plan is meant to promote economic growth, good governance, enhance the quality of life and make Kampala a resilient City.

Apart from the Transport Drainage Master Plan that was developed in 2018 and 2019, the five-year strategic plan contains goals carried forward from the 2014/2015 to 2018/2020 Strategic Plan.

The earlier plan also sought to improve the road network, street lighting and creation of more workspaces. It also targeted promoting quality education, good health and sanitation of city dwellers.

However, according to the Deputy Lord Mayor Doreen Nyanjura who is also the head of council business at KCCA, the authority achieved only 30% of its target. Less than 200 kilometres of roads have been reconstructed while only one market -the Kasubi Market has been completed.

Works are still on-going at Kitintale and Busega Markets. The bus system is also yet to materialize as KCCA says they have started the procurement process.

Kisaka says low funding hinders the full implementation of the plan. She, however, says they will continue rooting for financial support from the government, international partners and also establish income-generating projects like garbage recycling among others.

KCCA receives a budget of not more than 300 Billion Shillings annually from the Central Government. The authority is also boosted by external funding, the road fund and local collections revenue collections.

However, Nyanjura says KCCA cannot depend on revenue collected from small ventures. She says KCCA should be accorded 4% of the National Budget.

KCCA has always complained about meagre funding by the government. In the financial year 2018/2019, the authority was allocated 479.64 Billion Shillings. Of this, only 170 billion shillings was from the central government, 34.90 Billion Shillings from the Uganda Road Fund, 116.8 from local collections of the Authority and 157 from World Bank through the KIIDP 2 Project.

In the 2019/2020 financial year budget, KCCA was allocated 382.5 Billion Shillings.

