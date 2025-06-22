KCCA launches construction of nearly 20km of roads across Kampala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has officially launched the construction of 19.85 kilometers of roads across all five city divisions, a major infrastructural boost under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Urban Development Project.

Among the roads earmarked for construction are 1.4 kilometers of Ben Kiwanuka Road, 0.3 kilometers of Matia Mulumba Road, 0.8 kilometers of Rashid Khamis Road, and 0.2 kilometers of Ginnery Road. Others include Kira Road, Ntake Road, Kigobe Road, Mukalazi Road, Muganzirwazza Road, Katalemwa Road, Kyebando 34x Road, Nsambya Estate Road, Bemba Road, and Cape Villa Wavamuno Road.

The groundbreaking ceremony was held at Komamboga Playground in Kawempe Division on Friday. Speaking at the event, KCCA Executive Director Hajat Sharifa Buzeki announced that the roadworks will cost 149 billion shillings, funded through a loan from the World Bank. She said the project is expected to take 18 months. Buzeki urged the contractors to deliver the works on time and emphasized the need for forward maintenance and road safety throughout the construction period.

She explained that until the roads are officially handed over to KCCA, the responsibility for their cleanliness and waste management lies solely with the contractors. Buzeki cautioned both local and international contractors to ensure a tidy work environment and maintain safety standards for all road users. Ronald Nsubuga Balimwezo, the Member of Parliament for Nakawa East, welcomed the decision by KCCA to spread construction contracts across several companies, including local firms like Multiplex. He observed that in previous years, assigning too many kilometers to a single contractor often led to project delays and substandard work.

Emanuel Sserunjogi, Mayor of Kawempe Division, urged residents in his division to take ownership of the new roads and protect them from damage. He noted that four roads would be constructed in Kawempe, which he believes will significantly boost development for local residents. However, Sserunjogi also revealed that two other roads had been excluded from the project due to residents’ refusal to provide the right of way unless compensated.

Hajat Minsa Kabanda, the Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs, warned residents against being misled by politicians into demanding compensation for road access. She cited the stalled construction of the Nalukolongo channel as an example of how such demands can halt vital projects.

Kabanda urged residents to act patriotically and support road construction without expecting compensation, noting that the World Bank loan does not cater for such payments. All roads under this project will include wide walkways, security lighting, covered drainage systems, and utility corridors for piped water and internet infrastructure.

