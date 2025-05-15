KCCA launches construction of four key roads in Kawempe

KAMPALA, UGANDA | THE INDEPENDENT | The Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has launched the construction of four major roads in Kawempe Division under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Program (GKMA-UDP).

The roads—Muganzirwazza, Mukalazi, Katalemwa, and 34x (Sserinya)—were officially handed over to local contractor Multiplex Limited following a ground inspection exercise. The civil works, which are expected to take 18 months, will begin on May 24 at a total cost of Shs26 billion.

Speaking at the handover, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago emphasized the importance of adhering to environmental and social safeguard measures. He urged the contractor to prioritize quality work and limit disruption to businesses and residents during the construction period.

“This project has been in the pipeline since 2017. Now that it’s starting, we must ensure strict supervision to guarantee quality and value for money,” Lukwago said. “We also appreciate the residents who voluntarily gave up land to support this development without compensation.”

Emanuel Sserunjogi, the Kawempe Division Mayor, pledged to closely monitor the contractor to ensure that the work meets required standards. “We will not tolerate shoddy work. My office will be on the ground to oversee progress,” Sserunjogi said.

He also urged residents to refrain from interfering with the roadworks and instead report any concerns to the appropriate authorities to avoid project mismanagement. Residents welcomed the project, with many hopeful that it would ease transport and improve the area’s economic activity.

“Muganzirwazza Road has been almost impassable, especially during the rainy season,” said William Simbwa, a resident. “This construction is timely and will greatly benefit our businesses.” The GKMA-UDP initiative is aimed at enhancing urban infrastructure and connectivity across the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area.

