KCCA engages enforcement team to better operations

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The acting Deputy Executive Director of Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA Sam Sserunkuma has called upon the authority’s law enforcement team to avoid destroying people’s merchandise during their operations.

Sserunkuma says the job of the team is not to destroy merchandise but to maintain order in the city.

He says after Friday’s incident in which two of the officials were allegedly stabbed by a hawker, KCCA decided to meet the officials and iron out a few issues to improve their work.

He says that they need to appreciate that the kind of work they have is not appreciated by some sections of the public and urged caution on their side.

On Friday, KCCA officials Lameck Mutebi and John Lubega were allegedly stabbed by a vendor in New taxi park while they attempted to arrest him. The two were rushed to Norvick hospital and have since been discharged.

Police arrested two vendors Juma Akankwasa and Charles Nsereko in connection with the incident.

Sserunkuma says bad elements target the law enforcement officers because they are not armed. He says they will work with the police to ensure safety of the officers. Although the law enforcement team is supposed to work with the police, Sserunkuma says they were not close at the time the incident happened.

He reiterated KCCA’s commitment to maintain order in the city. He says traders must operate in designated areas including markets but not cause disorder on the streets.

The enforcement team has been criticized for using excessive force while handling traders found operating in undesignated areas.

