KCCA embarks on fresh City greening after eviction of street vendors

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) has started greening the city again after days of evicting the street vendors.

The greening campaign started by a cleaning campaign dubbed Weyonje which saw Nasser road, Nkuruma road, Market street, Duster street, Luwum street, William street and Namirembe road cleaned by the area residents.

In the Non-motorized Corridor at Namirembe road the authority together with the traders replanted the grass and the trees which had been destroyed by the street vendors who were trading along the streets for close to 5 months.

Hajjat Sharifah Buzeki the KCCA Executive Director who championed the process urged the people of Kampala and traders to preserve the green spaces and trees planted to improve air quality as well as the beauty of Kampala.

“Let us remember that everything we do here is from tax payers money, so the more we preserve it the better. That money can do other things of benefit to this country if you do not spoil what we have put in place.”

During the cleaning exercise, Buzeki mentioned that they have found out that several places in Kampala have illegal dump sites.

Eric Ssemaganda a trader at market street explained that traders lack litter bins where they can instantly dump garbage, which leads littering. He appreciated the move by the city authority to evict the streets vendors to bring back the glory and good appearance of Kampala city.

Buzeki in reply said that KCCA is to provide litter bins in Kampala where traders can easily dump garbage in Kampala but urged them to ensure sorting of garbage at cite for proper disposal.

Abubakar Ssonko from the Nabugabo updeal contracted by KCCA to collect solid waste in Kampala central and Lubaga division said that before street vendors were evicted from the streets, they could not easily clean and collect garbage in the city as it is required by the law because they where working day and night.

Now that streets are open, they have found out that many places where clogged with garbage which was dumped the street vendors and are urging traders to utilize the dust bins provided by Nabugabo.

Kampala residents braved the rain and participated in the planting process of the green grass in spaces in down town Kampala that where spoilt by the vendors.

Among the people and companies that participated in the tree planting and cleaning exercise was Patriotic League of Uganda, Kampala city ambassadors, Seven Hills and Community SACCO, city cleaning companies and some traders.

****

URN