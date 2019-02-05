KCCA Amendment Bill 2015 returns to parliament

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | A bill to amend the Kampala Capital City Act, 2010 to provide for the Lord Mayor to be elected by the council from councilors, returns to the house today for its second and third reading today.

The bill also aims to clarify the role of the Mayor and his deputy, and rationalize the provisions related to the Metropolitan Planning Authority.

State Minister for Kampala Benny Namugwanya is expected to present it.

The Kampala Capital City (Amendment) Act 2015 continues to be contentious, with its discussion hitting another bump last month, when the opposition asked for a delay.

In 2017 the KCCA council passed a resolution for the withdrawal of the bill, while the law society has also asked it be adjusted.

THE BILL

