KCCA aided schools to receive UGX 1.5M each for SOPs

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kampala Capital City Authority-KCCA has earmarked Shillings 118 million to help schools under its management to comply with the standard operating procedures-SOPs before reopening for candidate classes.

Daniel Niwabiine Muhumuza, the KCCA Communication Officer says they want to ensure all the 79 schools under the Authority comply with the SOPs before they reopen on October 15th, 2020.

He explains that the money is to enable the schools to acquire temperature guns, soap and sanitizers to promote hygiene and sanitation as required by the Education Ministry to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

On top of providing Shillings 1.5 million to each school, Niwabiine says they have also put up hand washing facilities in all schools under their jurisdiction.

He also disclosed that they have in partnership with some NGOs trained 753 COVID-19 champions and coordinators including headteachers.

URN