KCB, Stabex unveil digital card payment solution

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCB Bank in partnership with fuel distributor, Stabex International have launched a partnership intended to enhance the customer experience as they access the bank’s digital banking services at Stabex fuel stations.

This move comes amidst growing uptake of digital banking products in Uganda and beyond.

While launching the KCB Visa Card, Edgar Byamah, the managing director at the bank said the partnership speaks directly to the needs of customers.

Isaac Kafeero from Stabex said their collaboration with KCB started in 2010.

The Visa Card will be used to conduct daily transactions like fueling and shopping.