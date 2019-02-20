KCB sends customers to Japan-Tokyo for a business trip

Kampala, Uganda | Julius Businge | In a bid to support growth of business for its customers, KCB Bank Uganda has organised a business trip for its business club customers who will travel to Tokyo, Japan from the March 2-12, 2019.

The 10 day tour of the city of Tokyo will expose the customers to the world of business ranging from cottage, small scale industries, electronic markets, motor vehicle parts and used motor vehicle exportation inspection among others, according to the bank’s top officials.

The business trip is organized by KCB Bank Uganda in partnership with the Japanese embassy and KCB Bank customers.

This is the fifth foreign trip the bank has organized for its customers and over 50 have benefited. These trips have been embraced by customers who have later been able to transform their businesses through increased production, growth in revenue and related opportunities. Edgar Byamah, the bank’s managing director said the Tokyo business trip will educate and inform their SME business owners and customers of the viable business opportunities; amplify their knowledge and skill-set in the electronic, technological, agricultural, innovative and entrepreneurial areas. Japan was chosen for this trip because of its uniqueness as a landlocked country that stood out as one of the most industrious with the support of technology.