KCB rolls out 58 graduates through KCB-GIZ Twekozese Programme

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCB Foundation, the corporate social investment arm of KCB Bank Uganda, today held a graduation ceremony for over 58 youth from the Central Region who have completed their modular skilling in vocational training under the 2024 Twekozese Programme. The graduation event took place at Lugogo Vocational Training Institute (VTI), one of the Foundation’s key skilling partners.

This milestone is part of KCB Foundation’s broader initiative to promote self-employment, skills development, and job creation among youth and women across Uganda. The Twekozese Skilling Class 2024, launched in June 2024, is fully funded by KCB Bank Uganda and is implemented through six partner institutions countrywide.

Of the 58 graduates honoured today, 28 were trained in Domestic Electrical Installation with Solar Systems at Lugogo VTI, while 30 studied Hair and Beauty at Zziwa Hair Academy in Nansana. These young professionals now join the 225 graduates across Uganda who have completed the 2024 Skilling Class of Twekozese programme.

Speaking at the event, a representative from KCB Bank Uganda reiterated the bank’s commitment to empowering underserved communities through education, sustainability and enterprise development. “We believe that vocational training is a critical tool in combating youth unemployment and driving sustainable economic development,” said Stephen Kibuuka.

The Head of Lugogo Vocational Training Institute, Tumuhamye Wilson, commended the partnership and the positive impact of the Twekozese Programme on the youth. “KCB Foundation’s support has been transformative. These graduates are not just walking away with certificates, they are walking into the future with real, employable skills and we are proud to be part of this mission,” he said.

Likewise, the Principal of Zziwa Hair Academy, Gloria Musiime appreciated the graduates for their hard work and resilience and encouraged them to go become more of job creators than job seekers. “Thank you for your great resilience and love to study. Go out and become job creators and not job seekers.”

One of the graduates, Kazibwe Shaban, who completed her training in hairdressing at the Zziwa Hair Academy, expressed gratitude for the opportunity. “I’m truly amazed at how far I’ve come. Having a skill that allows me to earn a living and envision starting my own business was something I never thought possible. My deepest thanks to KCB and Zziwa Hair Academy for their belief in us and this invaluable second chance,” she said.

In addition to the Central Region, graduation ceremonies have been held in Western, Eastern, and Northern Uganda at partner institutions including Nyamitanga Technical Institute, Nile Vocational Institute in Njeru, Daniel Comboni Vocational Institute in Gulu, and St. Joseph Vocational Training Institute in Hoima. The program offers modular training in trades such as Hair Beauty, Fashion Design, Carpentry, Welding and Fabrication, and Domestic Electrical Installation with Solar.

“Throughout their training, students benefited from hands-on instruction, private sector internships, and mentorship from seasoned professionals, equipping them with the practical skills and confidence needed to thrive in today’s job market,” Kibuuka concluded.