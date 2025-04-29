KCB Bank adds star Mutebi to their exciting roster for 2025 Pearl of Africa Rally

KCB commits Sh270 million towards the 2025 Pearl of Africa Rally

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | KCB Bank Uganda Limited has today unveiled Mutebi Nasser as the latest addition to their team ahead of the 2025 Pearl of Africa Rally Championship. The announcement was made during a press event held at the KCB Bank Head Office at Lohana Towers, Lugogo Bypass, where KCB reaffirmed its support for its already stellar lineup of drivers, including Michael George Mukula Jr. and Oscar Ntambi, to strengthen their push for victory in this year’s campaign.

At the same event, KCB Bank reaffirmed its commitment to promoting the sports sector in Uganda by announcing a sponsorship of sh270 million towards the 2025 Pearl of Africa Rally.

Of this sponsorship, sh80 million will go to the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU) to facilitate preparations and logistics, while sh167 million shillings will support the sponsored drivers.

Speaking at the unveiling ceremony, the Managing Director KCB Bank Uganda, Edgar Byamah, accentuated the bank’s vision of fostering excellence in Ugandan sports.

“The Pearl of Africa Rally is more than just a race — it’s a celebration of skill, endurance, and the resilient spirit of Ugandan motorsport. We are proud to deepen our involvement in this iconic event, reaffirming our commitment to nurturing local talent and promoting Uganda’s potential on the regional and global stage,” Byamah said.”

Sheila Awori, Acting Head of Marketing and Communications at KCB Bank Uganda, said:

“At KCB Bank, we believe in bringing our customers closer to the moments that inspire them. Through our continued support for the Pearl of Africa Rally and our talented drivers, we are fueling the dreams of many young Ugandans who see themselves in the sport. This year, we are also making it easier for fans to be part of the excitement by enabling rally ticket purchases through KCBPay. By simply dialing *244*9#, fans can secure their spot at the heart of the action quickly and safely. Motorsport is about speed, precision, and passion — the same values that drive us as a bank every day. We believe that we are well represented and will come out victorious.”

On behalf of the KCB rally drivers, Michael George Mukula shared his appreciation, saying, “We are honored to represent KCB Bank once again this year. Their support motivates us to focus on excellent performance, knowing that we have the full backing of a partner that believes in the growth of Ugandan motorsport.”

At the regional level, KCB will also sponsor celebrated drivers Karan Patel and Nikhil Sachania from Kenya, highlighting the Bank’s pan-African commitment to motorsport.

The Pearl of Africa rally, organized by the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU), is the country’s premier rallying event and will see Uganda’s top drivers battle it out for national glory.