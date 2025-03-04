Kawempe North By-election: Power blackout ends NUP’s rally prematurely

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The National Unity Platform (NUP) rally at Kawempe Muslim Primary School playground on Monday evening ended prematurely when the power suddenly went off as the party president, Robert Kyagulanyi Ssentamu was addressing the crowd. Earlier, NUP leaders and supporters clashed with security operatives, who fired tear gas and beat and arrested some individuals as they made their way to the rally.

The clashes intensified at Bwaise Roundabout, where boda-boda riders following Kyagulanyi, Elias Luyimbazi, the NUP candidate in the Kawempe North By election Elias Nalukoola, and other leaders were met with bullets and more tear gas. During the confrontation, Derrick Nyeko, the Makindye East MP, and his Kyadondo East counterpart, Muwadda Nkunyingi, were arrested and taken to an unknown location.

Upon arriving at Kawempe Muslim Primary School playground, Nalukoola addressed thousands of his supporters, urging them to vote for him in the upcoming by-election. He pledged to fight the government’s move to reinstate the General Court Martial and to improve health and education services in Kawempe North.

Muwanga Kivumbi, the NUP Buganda Vice President, reassured residents that they should not be intimidated by the heavy police and military deployment during the campaign period.

Mukono Municipality MP Betty Nambooze called on the people of Kawempe to turn out in large numbers and safeguard their votes, emphasizing that the by-election was an opportunity to influence the country’s direction.

As the rally continued, security forces clashed with supporters, leading to gunfire aimed at dispersing the crowds. While campaigning for Nalukoola, Kyagulanyi shared his past with him in the music industry, recalling that Nalukoola, once known as Dr. Dandy, was a school dropout at the time.

He encouraged residents to believe in themselves regardless of their current situations and actively participate in politics to shape their future. He further emphasized that Nalukoola was the best candidate to represent them in Parliament and urged them to protect their votes on election day, March 13.

However, at exactly 5:11 p.m., power went off, abruptly cutting short Kyagulanyi’s speech. Since electoral laws require campaign rallies to end by 6 p.m., the NUP leaders and supporters waited as event organizers attempted to buy fuel for the generator from a nearby petrol station. Their efforts were unsuccessful, forcing them to end the rally earlier than planned, which angered supporters. Juliet Nanteza, a resident, claimed the blackout was a deliberate attempt to prevent people from hearing Kyagulanyi’s message. She vowed to vote for her preferred candidates in both the councilor and MP races.

Another resident, Nantege Jackie, expressed confidence that Nalukoola would win despite the intimidation from security forces.

The rally was attended by several NUP leaders, including Joseph Sewungu, Mathias Walukagga, Wakayima Musoke (MP, Nansana Municipality), Betty Ethel Naluyima (Woman MP, Wakiso District), Abubaker Kawalya, and Kawempe Division Mayor Emmanuel Sserunjogi, among others.

****

URN