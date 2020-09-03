Kawempe man arrested in Kakumiro with govt pistol

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Police in Kakumiro have arrested a 28-year-old man on allegations of illegally possessing a firearm, moreover one which belongs to the government. Ivan Nyanzi, a resident of Katooke zone in Kawempe Kampala district was found in possession of a government pistol registration number UG1012801417.

Albertine region police spokesperson Julius Hakiza, says the suspect was arrested on Tuesday from Kikwaya trading centre in Kakumiro district at a campaign rally organized by Dr Baltazar Kasirivu Atwooki, the Bugangaizi South Member of Parliament who is also the State Minister for Economic Monitoring.

He says following intelligence-led information, the police were able to arrest Nyanzi who was immediately whisked to Kakumiro central police station. Hakiza did not immediately say to which government agency the government pistol was issued, nor whether it is reported missing from government armory.

Hakiza says the suspect was later transferred to the directorate of criminal investigations in Kampala for further interrogations.

According to Hakiza, four other suspects believed to be accomplices of the arrested suspect. fled during the arrest and they are currently still at large.

********

URN