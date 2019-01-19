Kavuma, Lukyamuzi graduate at Makerere

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Makerere University has today concluded a 4-day graduation exercise; seeing off a total of 13,350 students with degrees and diplomas in various disciplines.

The activities for the 69th graduation ceremony that started on Tuesday, January 15, saw 56 students graduate with PhDs, 1,254 with Masters Degrees and 101 with Postgraduate Diplomas. 11,939 received undergraduate diplomas and Bachelor’s Degrees.

The events climaxed with the graduation of students from the College of Engineering, Design, Art and Technology, the College of Humanities and Social Sciences, and the School of Law.

Notable among the day’s Graduands is former Deputy Chief Justice Steven Kavuma, 71, who graduated with a Master of Arts in International Relations and Diplomacy.

The others are Conservative Party leader John Ken Lukyamuzi, Kumi Municipality MP Monicah Amoding, and Journalist Charles Odongtho, who graduated with a Bachelor of Laws, and Deputy Police Spokesperson Polly Namaye with a Masters of Journalism and Communication.

In an interview with URN, Justice Kavuma stated that International Relations was his childhood dream.

Congratulation to you Godwin Toko, Keith Ssenyange and Odongtho on attaining a degree of Bachelor of Laws of Makerere University, at this 69th Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/NjZycGW41I — Mathias Ssemanda (@MathiasSsemanda) January 18, 2019

Kavuma advises young Graduands to use the skill and qualifications attained not to look for jobs but to think and utilize their potential in order to survive in a world of largely unemployed personnel.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Polly Namaye says her Masters in Journalism and Communication is timely for a new assignment as Deputy Police Spokesperson.

Professor Ezra Suruma, the Chancellor of Makerere University asked Graduands to uphold integrity and always stand for what is right and avoid getting tempted into acts of corruption.

“We are the ones administering examinations, selling bad food and expired medicines and cooking books of accounts. Let us be fully aware that what we do to others they will do to us. If you want a clean and fair society begin at home. It will continue to kill and the future will get worse,” Suruma said.

URN