Katumba to table evidence of brutality to EC on Monday

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Presidential candidate John Katumba is now hopeful of a reasonable response from the Electoral Commission when he goes there on Monday to table evidence against the security officers.

Katumba believes that the tangible evidence he has will compel EC chairman Simon Byabakama to prevail on the police to stop brutalizing him, his campaign team and the supporters on the ground.

Katumba who is currently conducting a door to door campaign in Wakiso district says that before he resumes normal activities on Monday, he will walk to the Electoral Commission and present his grievances to Justice Simon Byabakama, the head of the commission over the continued insecurity in the campaign exercise.

He says that during the earlier engagements he had with the electoral commission, he did not have enough evidence to prove his allegations but this time round, he has gathered enough of it to warrant Justice Byabakama’s immediate response and action

Katumba who says he expects to find the Chief of Defence Forces Gen. David Muhoozi and the IGP Martin Okoth Ochora at the electoral commission offices says that although he had hoped to get some relief from the police and other security agencies which are confronting him during his campaigns, the situation is only becoming worse.

He says that his manifesto is more focused on improving health services, education, improving road network and ensuring security for all Ugandans.

******

URN