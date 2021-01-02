Katumba blocked from visiting detained NUP supporters in Kalangala

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Independent presidential candidate John Katumba on Saturday stormed Kalangala central police station to visit the 37 supporters of National Unity Platform- NUP.

They are among the 94 who were arrested on Wednesday on the campaign trail of NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi. 57 other supporters are detained at Masaka central police station.

Katumba who is holding campaign meetings in Kalangala went to the police station to visit the suspects. He says that the suspects are all voters who deserve a better life. He was however blocked by police officers from accessing the cells.

Katumba’s first stop in Kalangala was at Bugoma police station where he pledged to improve the welfare and salaries of police officers because they too are struggling to survive.

Muhammad Nsubuga, the acting police spokesperson greater Masaka region says all of the 94 suspects will appear in court on Monday both in Masaka and Kalangala. They are accused of inciting violence, flouting measures to combat the spread of coronavirus (COV1D-19) while some are accused of deflating tyres of police vehicles.

He says the Directorate for Public Prosecutions DPP, has already sanctioned their files.

