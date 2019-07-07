Katikiro warns on proposed coffee law

Masaka, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom is pessimistic that once passed into law in its current form, the National Coffee Bill 2018 will dampen farmer’s commitment towards reviving coffee production. Last year, Uganda Coffee Development Authority-UCDA unveiled the National Coffee Bill 2018 that has since been adopted by cabinet. The bill seeks to regulate all on-farm and off farm activities in the coffee value chain by issuing licenses right from farmers to traders for purposes of enhancing quality of coffee in the country.

However, Charles Peter Mayiga, the Katikiro of Buganda Kingdom has expressed reservations on the proposed law.

In his speech at the consecration of the new Bishop of Masaka Diocese at Kitovu Sports Arena on Saturday, Mayiga lashed out at the framers of the proposed law, saying it will instead frustrate the campaign to rejuvenate coffee farming that had started to realize results.

Mayiga argued that much as ensuring and maintaining coffee quality is essential, government should provide incentives and capacities to achieving the objectives instead of putting in place stringent measures that include imprisonment of farmers.

Speaking at the same event, the newly installed Masaka Diocesan Bishop; Monsignor Serverus Jjumba asked the congregation to devotedly embrace the spirit of hard work towards building self-reliant families. He pledged to put much emphasize on evangelization at levels as well as agitating for the education of children in the diocese.

In his speech delivered by the Vice President, Edward Kiwanuka Ssekandi, President Yoweri Museveni implored the new Bishop to selflessly work towards improving the livelihoods of the flock he has been entrusted to lead.

Museveni asked the clergy to support government’s projects by integrating his evangelization works with the gospel of hard work and unity in diversity.

URN