Kate Kabagenyi: We have been denied access to IGP to find out where Twine is

At the time of his disappearance, Twine had handed in his resignation and was officially going to be discharged from the police force in September, as he reportedly aims to stand for a parliamentary seat in next year’s general elections.

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The wife former Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) Spokesperson Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Charles Twine, has said she and other family members have been denied access to the Inspector General of Police, Abas Byakagaba.

Kate Kabagenyi said her efforts to meet the IGP to explain the circumstances under which her husband disappeared from him, since he is the last person he went to meet, have been frustrated at Naguru Police headquarters.

“I have on several occasions attempted to meet the IGP, but I have been denied access to his office. He is the last person my husband went to meet, and he did not know why he had summoned him. I believe it is the IGP with the answers to where my husband went after meeting him,” Kabagenyi said.

Twine was reportedly summoned by the IGP on May 13 (Tuesday) evening, who ordered him to appear before him on Wednesday, May 14, without fail. However, Twine was not given the reason why he was urgently needed to appear before the police’s top boss.

Sources said Twine appeared before IGP Byakagaba and his deputy James Ochaya in a meeting that lasted for about 40 minutes and was later handed over to Special Forces Command (SFC) soldiers who were waiting in a vehicle at Naguru parking.

It is not clear what crime Twine had committed that the IGP Byakagaba and his deputy Ochaya could not handle and they needed to hand him over to SFC. ASP Twine’s vehicle has remained parked at Naguru while all his known telephone contacts are off.

“The vehicle is still there in the parking lot, and I saw it yesterday (Monday). I have been told by his colleagues that they saw him and they don’t know what followed afterwards. That’s why I want the IGP to tell me where he went. I am just reading in papers that he was handed over to SFC, but can only get confirmation from the IGP, who was the last person to meet him,” Kabagenyi said.

Kabagenyi said it has become a challenge for them to inquire with the army since the police have not given them an explanation regarding the SFC soldiers who took him. She said they have found it difficult to search for the army when there is no information point to the exact officers who picked him from the IGP.

Police Spokesperson, Kituuma Rusoke and SFC Spokesperson, Maj Jimmy Omara, have all denied knowledge of Twine’s whereabouts.

URN