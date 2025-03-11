Katanga trial resumes amid questions over prosecution’s evidence

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The trial of Molly Katanga, accused in connection with the 2023 death of her husband Henry Katanga, resumed today March 11, 2025, before Lady Justice Rosette Comfort Kania. The proceedings, delayed repeatedly due to logistical issues, centered on disputes over the prosecution’s evidence, which the defense argues was unlawfully obtained and inconsistently handled.

Molly Katanga, a prominent businesswoman detained at Luzira Prison since her arrest, was found unconscious and severely injured at the couple’s Kampala home on the day her husband died from a gunshot wound to the head. The defense has highlighted her incapacitated state at the scene, raising questions about her ability to commit the alleged act.

Police witness Enock Kanene analyzed 19 electronic devices reportedly seized from the Katanga residence. Kanene acknowledged that data could not be retrieved from 10 devices due to technical issues, highlighting potential shortcomings in the investigation.

A device, associated with the email niyonnic@gmail.com, allegedly contained 13 images of blood-stained floors and a selfie of an individual in a blood-stained shirt, alongside three short videos recorded at 9:41 a.m. on November 2, 2023. However, the defense contends the device was seized without valid warrants or consent, violating Uganda’s Computer Misuse Act.

Defense lawyer Elison Karuhanga challenged the handling of exhibits, citing inconsistent signatures on evidence parcels that suggest breaks in the chain of custody. Karuhanga, fearing tampering, stated, “The law requires a clear chain of custody to ensure reliability. These inconsistencies compromise the evidence.” Chief State Attorney Jonathan Muwaganya maintained that procedures were followed.

The defense also noted that Kanene’s testimony did not address a November 2024 forensic report by Assistant Commissioner Andrew Mubiru, which stated that all blood samples in the bed (excluding the bed) matched Molly Katanga. They argued that this selective presentation of evidence weakens the prosecution’s claims, particularly given Molly’s injuries and unconscious state at the scene.

The defense also challenged the relevance of the videos from Amanyire’s phone, recorded over an hour after Henry’s estimated time of death. Karuhanga argued that the footage, showing blood in the corridor and bedroom, fails to establish Molly’s involvement and could instead reflect the aftermath of her own injuries.

The trial has faced procedural challenges, including non-compliance with an August 2024 High Court ruling that only individuals who directly recovered evidence may present it. Kanene, the defense noted, did not retrieve the devices himself.

Molly Katanga attended court from Luzira Prison after her third bail request was denied two weeks ago. Proceedings resume Wednesday.