Katakwi district excited over extension of electricity to trading centers, villages

Katakwi, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | There is growing excitement in Katakwi District following the announcement of a government plan to extend electricity to various trading centers and villages. The development is aimed at boosting low-voltage electricity supply, particularly in trading hubs and healthcare facilities, to support value addition and enhance the sustainability of government programs.

The Minister of Energy and Mineral Development, Ruth Nankabirwa, announced during her visit to the area, noting that both power extensions and the erection of new transformers are part of the initiative.

Nankabirwa mentioned that places including Olilim Trading Center, Acera, Aujoongaba, Olupe, Otiakol, Aterai, Aketa Commercial Farm, Katakwi Central Mixed Commercial Farm, and Awojabule will benefit from power extensions or transformer installations. She added that Abela Trading Center, Olela, Aloogok, Oriau in Magoro, and Kapujan Trading Center will receive new transformers under a KfW-funded project supported by the German government.

Additionally, Abudi Trading Center, Osudan, Alogook Primary School, Ongogonja, Akouetom, and Ocuin Trading Center in Okore and Oroboi are set to benefit from another power supply package funded by the World Bank, with implementation scheduled for July 2025. Contractors are reportedly ready to begin power connections.

Nankabirwa emphasized the need to replace aging electricity poles to reduce blackouts and improve the reliability of power, especially for key government initiatives like the Parish Development Model (PDM), which relies on stable electricity to drive value addition.

Vice President Rtd. Maj. Jessica Alupo Epel, who accompanied the minister, said the government has laid out programs aimed at transforming livelihoods across the country. She noted that many trading centers currently lacking electricity would soon be connected to the national grid.

Alupo also highlighted the government’s intention to expand railway and water transport to support trade and strengthen the economy. Addressing concerns about land ownership in Angisa, she reiterated that the land in question legally belongs to the people and promised that the matter would be resolved by the law after the NRM party primaries.

Geoffrey Omolo, the Katakwi District LCV Chairperson, welcomed the government’s plan. He said the electricity extension would spur economic growth and youth employment in sectors such as welding, salons, and small-scale businesses.

URN