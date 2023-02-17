KASESE: Health workers under probe for selling gov’t drugs

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese municipality leaders have launched investigations into allegations of health workers at Kasese municipal health center III selling government drugs.

There are also allegations that one of the health workers at the facility has been selling his own drugs to patients.

The Town Clerk, Theophelous Tibihika, says they have details of one of the health workers at the facility who has been accused of selling drugs to patients. He says that his office is going to investigate the allegations.

“We have received these complainants and we are making investigations, however, I want to warn civil servants against breaching their code of work,” Tibihika said.

The investigations follow concerns from some of the patients at the facility who allege that a section of health workers ask them to pay for prescribed drugs that are supposed to be free.

James Muliwabyo, the in-charge Kasese Municipal Health Centre III, says the matter has been handed over to municipal authorities to investigate and take appropriate action.

He says that he has previously warned some of the health workers after receiving complaints from patients.

*****

URN