Kasese municipal health center III struggling to handle evacuated patients

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese Municipal health Center III is struggling to provide health care services to patients evacuated from Kilembe Mines hospital due to lack of drugs and facilities for complex cases.

At least 87 patients were evacuated from Kilembe Mines hospital on Thursday as a result of flooding when River Nyamwamba burst its banks.

The patients were taken to Municipal health center, St. Paul, Rukoki health center and Kagando hospital. James Muliwabyo, the Kasese Municipal health Centre III in Charge, says they lack adequate technical resources and drugs to handle cases in need of surgery.

He also says the number of patients have stretched the available human resource at the facility.

Muliwabyo wants government to increase medical supplies to the facility and make temporary arrangements to deploy some staff from Kilembe hospital to the facility.

David Alijuna, a patient from Kyenjojo District says the floods found him mobilizing transport to return home. Alijuna, who suffered a broken bone, was expected to return to Kilembe hospital next month.

Esther Nakiryowa, another patient from Kilembe Hospital, says she had to buy some of her drugs from a private facility since they were not available at the health center III. She says she has no extra money to acquire medicines privately.

Dr. Yusuf Baseka, the Kasese District Health Officer, said there are ongoing arrangements to support facilities that received patients from Kilembe hospital.

In a related development, government is Kilembe hospital and the flood victims are yet to receive relief support as earlier communicated by the Disaster Preparedness Minister, Musa Ecweru.

While assessing the damage on Thursday afternoon, Ecwera told media that government would deliver relief food by close of Friday.

However, the Hospital Administrator, Onesmus told URN reporter on Friday afternoon that they were yet to receive any relief and technical teams from government.

Kasese Resident District Commissioner, Lt. Joe Walusumbi, said that he has received communication from Kampala indicating that relief will reach the district on Saturday.

URN