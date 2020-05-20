Kasese leaders want geological study carried out on Rwenzori Mountain

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Leaders in Kasese district have asked government to establish a geological study on Mountain Rwenzori as the area remains prone to continuous floods.

The leaders have made the call after heavy rains that occurred few days destroyed a lot of property and displaced thousands of residents.

Samuel Ssenku Kimuli, the Kasese District Deputy Chief Administrative Officer says there is need to do some research on top of the mountain to establish why only the eight rivers that originate from the top of the mountain flood at the same time. He says government must take keen interest to attain latest information on the nature of the water base on the mountain.

Geoffrey Sibendire Bigogo, the Kasese district chair says the re-occurrence of the floods in the district remains a key worry to the social-development of the district.

Bigogo says government and the district have initially tried to put in place flood control measures but heavy rains have destroyed them. He notes that there is need for a hydrological study to establish the current nature of the mountain in relation to the floods.

The chairperson says that rivers that usually flood originate right from the mountains while those at the base do not flood.

Bigogo adds that the district is currently working on speculation of melting snow since it doesn’t have the capacity to the establish the facts.

URN