Kasese leaders seek additional funding for road maintenance

Kasese, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kasese district local government wants additional funding for road maintenance.

Currently, the district receives 1.2 Billion Shillings every financial year from the Uganda Road Fund.

The Chief Administrative officer-CAO Asuman Amis Masereka says the funds are inadequate to maintain roads in the district that have been damaged by persistent floods.

According to Masereka, due to inadequate funding, several roads and bridges that have been washed away by floods remain in a poor state which has affected service delivery.

Masereka also tasked Uganda National Roads Authority-UNRA to take over some of the roads in the district to ease pressure on the district resources. He also asked the authority to establish a UNRA equipment station in the district, saying that the district relies on equipment from Mbarara district.

The Kasese LCV Chairperson Eliphaz Muhindi says that the current allocation has little impact considering the poor terrain of the district. He says the district is struggling to maintain over 500 kilometres of roads due to limited resources.

Allen Kagina, the UNRA Executive Director advised the leaders to follow the right procedures if they want UNRA to take over road works.

She adds that UNRA has a technical team stationed in Kasese to respond to emergencies.

*****

URN