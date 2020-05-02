Kasese COVID-19 taskforce delivers relief food to muslims

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The COVID-19 taskforce in Kasese district has donated relief food items to the Muslim Community to facilitate them during the holy month of Ramadhan.

Kasese district has over 115,000 Muslim believers.

The items donated on Friday included; 500 Kgs of rice, 500 kg of maize flour, 150 kgs of maize flour and 50 bunches of matooke.

Lt. Joe Walusimbi, the taskforce chairperson says they acknowledge the tough times many Muslim families are going through to adhere to the fasting period. He said that they found it very paramount to single out Muslims as a group that needed some aid during the lockdown period.

Sheikh Abdu Akim Juma Kilarira, welcomed the gesture as a sign of relief to many families that are still struggling to get what to eat during the Ramadhan period. He however called on all well-wishers for continued support of the Muslim community.

Sheikh Juma says most of their usual donors from both Uganda and Arab countries have been unable to extend relief since they are also struggling to handling the COVID-19 situations.

He observed that although many Muslims are going through a tough Ramadhan season, he encouraged them to remember the principle of perseverance as taught in their faith.

Shifah Masiika, a resident in Kasese who was forced to miss one of the fasting days because she was not sure of where to get food wants government to try and support the Muslim community especially mothers during this lockdown.

******

URN