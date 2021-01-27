Kasana-Luweero diocese hunts for UGX 700m for silver jubilee celebrations

Kasana-Luweero Catholic Diocese is hunting for over Shillings 700 million for its Silver Jubilee Celebrations. The Diocese that was established on November 30, 1996, will celebrate 25 years of existence come Sunday, March 6, 2022.

About two years ago, the diocese embarked on preparations for massive projects to coincide with the celebrations.

However, the project suffered a setback in 2019 when the diocese was assigned to host the Annual National Youth Conference from December 10-15, 2019.

After the conference, the diocese resumed preparations for the Silver Jubilee, but it was affected by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

As a result, most of the planned activities such as the construction of a Museum & a radio station among others were suspended due to difficulties to raise funds.

Now, with only a year left to the climax of the celebrations, the Organizing Committee chairperson, Rev. Fr. Dr. Lawrence Kizito Kimbowa, says they have scaled-down on the activities.

According to Fr. Kimbowa, who also doubles as the Mijeera Parish Priest in Nakasongola, the initial budget was more than Shillings 2bn, but they have now revised it to slightly more than Shillings 700m.

In a related development, the Diocesan Pastoral Coordinator, Rev. Fr. Denis Ssebuggwaawo says that given the importance of the matter, it’s going to dominate this year’s priest annual workshop.

According to Fr. Ssebuggwaawo, every beginning of the year, all priests in the diocese are confined in a week-long workshop with the main objective of planning the year’s pastoral activities.

His Grace Dr. Cyprian Kizito Lwanga, the Archbishop of Kampala Archdiocese is the pioneer Bishop of Kasana-Luweero Diocese. He was elevated to Archbishop in 2006.

Following the development, Msgr. Matthias Kanyerezi was appointed Diocesan Administrator for two years until, Rt. Rev. Paul Ssemogerere was consecrated second Bishop of the diocese in 2008.

