Kasaija prays for one more term to quit elective politics

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Matia Kasaija, the Member of Parliament of Buyanja County in Kibaale district has said that he does not intend to seek another term if re-elected into office in 2021.

Kasaija who doubles as the Minister of Finance, Planning and Economic Development said that the youths, who want to replace him now should wait until then. He was speaking at the National Resistance Movement Electoral Commission headquarters in Kampala where he had gone to return his nomination papers for party primaries.

Kasaija was elected the MP for Buyanja in 2006 and has held the position since then. But he prays that the youth who are warming up for political seats should be patient as they learn leadership skills from senior politicians like himself.

“For sure the youths we want you, there is no question about that and we are not going to live here forever whether we like it or not, nature will take us away. But we want to leave youths who will be able to propagate our mission; to liberate this country from poverty and make it a united strong country including East Africa and the African continent; that’s our vision,” Kasaija said.

According to the recently released Cabinet decisions, Buyanja has been divided into two constituencies; east and west. If parliament confirms the division which is among 35 others, Kasaija says he will seek to represent Buyanja West in the 11th parliament.

Apart from being an MP, Kasaija has also held several ministerial positions including his current position of Ministry of Finance which he first held at a junior level before he was elevated in 2015. Kasaija has previously also served as the State Minister for Internal Affairs.

******

URN