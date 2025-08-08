Karenga, Kaabong farmers demand urgent action on wildlife invasions

Karenga, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Farmers in the districts of Karenga and Kaabong have renewed calls for government intervention to curb wildlife invasions that continue to destroy their crops and threaten livelihoods.

In December 2024, President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni, while addressing the media at State Lodge in Morulinga Village, Napak District, promised that the government would compensate farmers for destroyed crops and install electric fences around protected areas to prevent further wildlife incursions.

However, months later, farmers say the situation has worsened, with no tangible progress made on the promised mitigation measures.

Robert Okello, a farmer in Lobongia Sub County, said their repeated pleas for compensation have gone unanswered.

“All our calls for compensation have gone unanswered. We now demand the government to prevent further invasion of these animals so we can grow our food. The good thing is we still have our land and the rain,” Okello lamented. He added that despite earlier promises to fence off the game park, wild animals continue to invade human settlements, frustrating their efforts to grow food and earn a living. Isaac Lomokol, another farmer, described how persistent raids by elephants and buffaloes have left him in financial distress. “The damage doesn’t only lead to food insecurity but also economic hardship. I now can’t afford to educate my children or pay household bills,” Lomokol said.

In Kawanakol Sub County, Joseph Lobuin decried the loss of crops and lives due to the wild animals, saying the government’s focus on protecting wildlife has left the locals feeling neglected.

“We even considered poisoning the animals, but we fear legal consequences,” Lobuin said. “I dropped out of school after all my crops were destroyed by animals.”

Christopher Lolem, the LC3 Chairperson of Lobongia Sub County in Kaabong District, revealed that elephants recently destroyed several gardens in Nakwale Village. “You know, elephants behave like human beings. They often converge in places to plan their movements as they destroy crops,” Lolem explained. He added that the government had promised to install an electric fence, but nothing has been done.

“We have registered over 560 affected farmers for compensation, but so far only one person was contacted to open a bank account—and even then, no money has been received,” Lolem said.

Karenga Resident District Commissioner Filbert Ocailap acknowledged the ongoing challenges and said the government is working on a permanent solution. “It’s true that wild animals have been invading people’s gardens during harvest, destroying everything. The government has taken note and is in the process of compensating the affected farmers,” he said. Ocailap noted that compensation is being rolled out in phases, and the electric fence project will begin once funds are released. “In the last financial year, funds were earmarked for the fencing project. The project will start as soon as everything is ready,” he said, urging farmers to remain patient.

The farmers’ renewed appeal comes as the country prepares for the 2026 general elections, with concerns mounting over food security and rural livelihoods in the Karamoja sub-region.

*****

URN