Kardashian files finally for divorce from Kanye West

Los Angeles, US | THE INDEPENDENT | American socialite Kim Kardashian, mother of North West, Chicago, Psalm and Saint, has filed for divorce of their father, rapper Kanye West.

The superstar is reported to be asking for joint legal and physical custody of the kids, after seven years of marriage.

This will be Kardashian’s third divorce, after musician Damon Thomas and Humphries, but has long been expected after a rocky past three years. It is Kanye first divorce.

Kanye West was last year reported to be have gone through a bipolar episode, and stood for presidency. He earlier showed his support for Donald Trump.