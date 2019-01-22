Karamoja Minister wants spate of killings investigated

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The State Minister for Karamoja Affairs, Moses Kizige has demanded for fresh investigations into the spate of killings in the region.

Since December, unknown people have carried out killings in Abim, Kotido and Kaabong raising tension in the community. However, no suspects have been arrested causing uproar.

According to the Kidepo Regional Police Commander, Stephen Onencan, six people have been shot dead by unknown gunmen since December, three were hacked to death in Abim and Agago and one was killed by a mob in Abim.

On Saturday two casual workers in Adwal Parish, Abim Sub County were hacked to death by unknown people.

Addressing security operatives and district leaders from the three districts at Follan Hotel in Abim town on Monday, Kizige regretted the killings and promised justice will prevail.

Cattle thefts have also spiralled in Abim and Agago following the arrival of Karimojong pastoralists in the area, according to security officials.

Figures compiled by the ASTU and DISO’s office in Abim shows that 534 were heads of cattle were stolen and 204 have been recovered by the UPDF while 330 are still missing.

In Agago, the LC 5 Chairperson Opio Leonard Ojok says 350 heads of cattle were stolen and only 27 have been recovered.

Due to the rise in livestock thefts, the UPDF has pushed all kraals from Kotido back into the district.

Last year, at Longor the border between Kotido and Agago, one herdsman was killed and two men were later beaten to death in retaliation but to date, no one has been held responsible for these killings.

