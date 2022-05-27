KARAMOJA: Joint security forces recover 45 guns in cordon and search operations

Moroto, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The joint security forces in Karamoja have recovered 45 guns and 192 rounds of ammunition since the launch of the cordon and search operations.

The forces comprising Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF), Uganda Police Force (UPF), and ASTU have recently intensified target, cordon, and search operations in order to arrest and prosecute criminals who have been terrorizing innocent people, breaking to steal house hold items and abducting shepherds.

Major Isaac Oware, the UPDF 3rd Division spokesperson says the joint forces have also arrested 3,592 suspects across the nine districts of Karamoja. He says after thorough screening, 2,298 people have been released, 396 remanded and 898 are still in police cells spread all over Karamoja.

Oware revealed that the intensified cordon and search operations also led to the recovery of 22 UPDF uniforms from the suspected cattle raiders.

Brig Gen David Mugisha, the second in command of the 3rd infantry division stressed that the forces will maintain and sustain the operational speed. He lauded the forces and local leadership for the right course so far.

“Such separate recoveries and previous ones are positive energy and tireless efforts by Commanders, intelligence and troops who are conducting simultaneous cordon and search operations, effecting deployments in towns and suspected corridors to pacify the sub-region,” said Mugisha.

Mugisha said the forces will continue to exercise transparency during screening to come up with real suspects who were committing crimes.

Peter Losip, the LCI of Nakonyen village in Loputuk sub-county, Moroto district says that ever since the operations conducted by joint forces commenced, the cases of cattle raids have slowed down.

Losip noted that the high-speed recovery of guns in the last two weeks indicates that the security was not serious before and now they have woken up.

Losip urged the forces to make sure that suspects who are screened and found to have links to cattle rustlers, not be released because they may start targeting village leaders accusing them of coordinating with security.

URN