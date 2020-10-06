Kapchorwa general hospital reopens after two weeks closure

Kapchorwa, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kapchorwa general hospital has resumed its operations after spending two weeks under lockdown. The hospital halted services across various departments after more than 20 medical workers tested positive for Covid-19.

The affected departments included pharmacy, female and male wards, children’s ward, outpatient department and the chronic care wards. Management advised patients with non-emergency cases to seek medical services from neighbouring hospitals and lower health facilities.

However, Dr. Ayubu Wangubo, the medical superintendent Kapchorwa general hospital says management resolved with the Health Ministry to resume operations on Monday after thoroughly disinfecting the hospital premises.

He also revealed that they received support from the Health Ministry, Non-Governmental Organisations and their area Member of Parliament.

According to Dr. Wangubo, all hospital staff were tested for Covid-19 before they reopened the facility. He revealed that the World Health Organisation, Rhites-E and Uganda Nurses Union have promised to train all health workers on Covid-19 preventive measures starting this week.

Dr. Wangubo explained that they have resolved to reduce the number of beds in the wards to enforce social distancing among patients.

Twenty health workers from the hospital who were undergoing Covid-19 treatment at Mulago National Referral Hospital have since been discharged. Only 4 are still under treatment. The resumption of the hospital services has bought a sigh of relief to patients.

Johnson Mangusho, one of the patient attendants says they failed to transport his patient from Kapchorwa to Bulambuli hospital because of the heavy costs involved. He says they decided to stay home until Kapchorwa general hospital resumed its operations.

