Kanyamunyu trial hits snag

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The trial of Mathew Kanyamunyu, the director Quantum Logistics Limited and two others for the murder of child rights activists, Kenneth Akena has failed to commence.

The suspects appeared on Monday before High Court Judge, Stephen Mubiru for the start of their trial. The others are Kanyamunyu’s brother, Joseph Kanyamunyu and his girlfriend, Cynthia Munwangari.

However, the case couldn’t kick off because prosecution told court that they hadn’t shared the evidence with the defense they intend to use as previously directed by court.

Led by Fatumah Nakafeero, prosecution noted that given the fact that Justice Mubiru has a few days to conclude the marathon criminal session, which has been running since December 2018, it is prudent that the matter be adjourned to the next convenient session. The criminal session is expected to close on Friday this week.

The accused’s lawyer McDusman Kabega didn’t object to the submission. Justice Mubiru also acknowledged that he has a few days to end the criminal session and will not be able to complete Kanyamunyu’s case within the remaining time.

He extended the accused’s bail and advised them to continue reporting to the Court Registrar as directed until the date for trial is fixed. Details of the case are that on November, 12th, 2016 along Kampala Jinja High Way near Malik Car bond, opposite the main gate of Uganda Manufacturer’s Association in Lugogo in Nakawa Division, the accused persons murdered Akena.

Joseph Kanyamunyu faces an alternative charge of being an accessory to the murder of Akena. It is alleged that Joseph Kanyamunyu removed the pistol that was used to kill Akena from the vehicle of Mathew Kanyamunyu registration number UAW 548M.

The late Akena died at Norvik Hospital where the suspects took him for treatment after shooting him for allegedly denting their car. It is also alleged that prior to his death, Akena told Medics at Norvik Hospital that the people who took him there are the ones who were responsible for shooting him in the stomach.

The suspects pleaded have since pleaded not guilty to the charges.

*****

URN