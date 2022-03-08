Kansai Plascon contributes Shs20m towards Church House

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kansai Plascon, Uganda’s paint company has contributed a sum of Shs20million to support Church of Uganda in reducing the debt it incurred during construction of Church House.

The contribution was handed over to the Archbishop of the Church of Uganda and Bishop of Kampala Rt. Rev. Steven Kaziimba Mugalu at an event held last week on Friday at the Plascon factory in Namanve Industrial Park, Kira Division, Wakiso District.

The Archbishop had paid a courtesy call to the paint manufacturer who over the past years have been involved in a number of projects that benefitted many Christians across the country.

Kansai Plascon Managing Director Santosh Gumte who handed over the contribution said, “it is the company’s culture to support institutions such as the Church of Uganda when they are in need, adding that the move is in line with the company’s Corporate Social Responsibility -CSR and its values. “We are proud to join the Church of Uganda in its development projects.”

Archbishop Kaziimba commended Kansai Plascon’s gesture and further lauded them for their previous initiatives that have always helped Christians and Ugandans at large.

“We thank God for he has led you on a path to help and empower Ugandans. As a Church, we don’t take this lightly because we know the value of good partnerships and we pray that God enables you extend your helping hand to more Ugandans,” Kaziimba said.

The Church House Building located in the heart of Kampala is a project aimed at raising income to run activities of the Church of Uganda countrywide. However due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the Archbishop said, the project has failed to raise income to offset a loan incurred during its construction.

He said that once the loan is cleared, revenue generated from Church House will support 37 dioceses across the country to set up schools, health centers, churches, water projects among others.

Plascon’s contribution to Church House is not the first time the company has supported community development projects in Uganda. Over the past 10 years, several establishments including schools, churches, orphanage homes, hospitals and Community based organizations have benefitted from Plascon’s CSR drives where they have received donations in form of paint makeovers, and cash among other supplies.