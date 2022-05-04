Kamwokya Christian Caring Community unveils multipurpose sports facility

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kamwokya Christian Caring Community has unveiled a multipurpose sports facility dubbed Treasure Life-TLC following the completion of the project. The facility will host different sports disciplines such as boxing, football, netball, and volleyball among others. The facility will give priority to children in Kamwokya.

Construction of the Shillings 3billion facility kicked off in February 2022 with funding from Switzerland-based Foundation AMEROPA. The facility is under the management of Kamwokya Christian Caring Community.

Speaking at the grand opening of the facility, Francis Mbaziira, the Executive Director of Kamwokya Christian Caring community said after accomplishing the construction phase, they will now embark on installing the required sports facilities.

Celine Miescher, the president of AMEROPA asked the Kamwokya community to take full ownership of the facility by maintaining the structure as they struggle to empower several children by involving them in sports.

Speaking at the same event, Moses Muhangi, the President of Uganda Amateur Boxing Federation who presided over the launch thanked AMEROPA for financing the construction of the multipurpose sports facility.

He urged the Foundation to construct more multipurpose facilities in different regions of the country, saying that the lack of such facilities is a key setback in the development of sports in the country.

Muhangi said the local amateur boxing federation will empower Treasure Life Center with boxing equipment that will enhance the sport at the academy. I will support the academy by providing the equipment, punching bag, gloves, and technical support. That I pledge to do,” he said.

Steven Nolesa, one of the children in the TLC Football academy told Uganda Radio Network that he is happy that the facility is now open and believes this will help in shaping his teammates with hands-on experience.

URN