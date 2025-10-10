Kamulindwa, Cwinyaai reign supreme at Stanbic Entebbe Open

Entebbe, Uganda | Phillip Corry | Entebbe Professional golfer David Kamulindwa tamed the 18-hole Entebbe course as he won the Stanbic Entebbe Open by 6 strokes with a score of 7 under par, 227.

Kamulindwa, was in blistering form on the course starting his opening round with 66 and opening a 9 stroke lead he then lowered his Day 2 score to 65 and then 77 and 69 in the process of play he sunk a whooping 19 birdies, 10 bogeys and a single double bogey enroute to claiming 6.7 million of the 45 million kitty for the professionals.

His closest rival was Palm Valley Golf and Country Club’s Abraham Ainamani, with 1 under par 283.

The Stanbic Entebbe Open attracted 35 Uganda Professional Golfers Association members, including two female lady professionals, Irene Nakalembe and Eva Magala.

Twenty professionals made the cut, with last year’s winner Rodel Gaita finishing tied for third.

In form national team player Joseph Cwinyaai maintained his form by winning the Gross category with a score of 3 under par, 210 gross with 13 birdies, 1 eagle, 2 double bogeys and 8 bogeys over 54 holes.

Last year’s winner Titus Okwong finished tenth.

The Elite amateur golfers had a prize kitty of 15 million, which was shared by the top 15 best golfers.

A total of 59 elite amateurs took part with several of them winning World Amateur Ranking points. Stanbic Bank, Uganda are the official sponsors of the Entebbe Open.