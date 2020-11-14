Kamuli municipality MP Rehema Watongola has passed on

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Kamuli Municipality MP, Hajat Rehema Watongola has succumbed to COVID-19 at Mulago National Referral Hospital.

The deceased’s husband Badiru Watongola, who doubles as the Kamuli Municipality NRM chairperson told URN on phone that his wife breathed her last at around 11:30 am, Saturday morning.

He said the legislator was admitted with breathing difficulties and they are yet to confirm whether she succumbed to COVID-19 or some other illness.

Watongola’s brother known as Sam Mubialiwo succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday last week in the Intensive Care Unit at Jinja Regional referral hospital.

Samples were taken from the deceased’s close relatives including Watongola but health officials declined to reveal the test results citing the privacy of those involved.

The late Watongola has been on a second term as Kamuli Municipality MP on an independent ticket after losing the National Resistance Movement-NRM flag to Mastula Namatovu in the primaries.

Karamoja Affairs State Minster Moses Kizige has expressed his condolences to the deceased’s family.

URN