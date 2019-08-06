Kaaya Kavuma’s delayed burial has inconvenienced family – Katikkiro

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Katikkiro of Buganda Charles Peter Mayiga has revealed that the Kingdom’s request to delay the late Godfrey Kaaya Kavuma’s burial by 10 days inconvenienced the family but hastened to add that it was unavoidable.

Kaaya Kavuma, 81, died on 27th July 2019 at International Hospital Kampala (IHK) due to Kidney complications. The body of the former first Deputy Katikkiro has since been kept in a funeral home awaiting today’s funeral Service and burial on Tuesday 6th August 2019.

Now, during a funeral Service at St. Paul’s Cathedral Namirembe on Monday, Katikkiro Mayiga explained that upon the demise of the late Kavuma, he visited his family in Mutungo and requested that his burial is delayed to allow completion of Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi’s coronation anniversary activities.

The 26th coronation anniversary celebrations were held on Wednesday 31st July after a series of activities and Kabaka Mutebi saw off his chief guest the Sultan of Sokoko Caliphate in Nigeria, Muhammadu Sa’ad Abubakar on Friday 2nd August.

He said that the request for delayed burial inconvenienced the family but that the widow Miriam Nduggwa Kavuma agreed saying that they also wanted to prepare a good send off for the late Kavuma.

The packed funeral service led by the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira was attended by the Nnabagereka (Queen) of Buganda Kingdom Sylvia Nagginda, former Buganda Kingdom Premier, members of the royal family, politicians and others.

Mayiga described the late Kavuma as one of the pillars that saw the restoration of Kingdoms and successful coronation of Kabaka Mutebi II’s coronation in 1993. He said that the late Kavuma had great love for the Kingdom and worked tirelessly to ensure the well being of then Crown Prince Mutebi and his siblings.

The Katikkiro said that the late has given his thoughts, wisdom and finances to the well-being of the Kingdom. He also said that Kavuma was severally tasked with different assignments by the King. Mayiga also told the congregation that he would not be Katikkiro if it were not for the late Kavuma who severally advised and encouraged him during his service in the Kingdom.

Mayiga also revealed to the congregation that President Yoweri Museveni has given the Kingdom and the family 30 million Shillings to help in his send off. Government Chief Whip Ruth Nankabirwa said that the late Kavuma was a matter of discussion in the Cabinet meeting were Museveni noted that he was a freedom fighter who worked closely with the late first deputy Prime Minister Eriya Kategaya.

Nankabirwa also noted that Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda during the Cabinet meeting spoke of the late Kavuma as a dependable patriot.

