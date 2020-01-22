Kampala to host the first ever social media festival

Kampala, Uganda | Patricia Akankwatsa | The first ever social media festival is scheduled to take place this Saturday January 25 th at the Silver Springs Hotel Gardens Bugolobi under the theme ; redirecting social media to impactful communication and social networking engagements.

Amon Baita, the marketing head, Social Media FestUg says that the event will bring together government agencies, individuals, social media groups, influencers, online platforms and bloggers, digital marketing agencies, various brands, organizations and social media end users under one roof to have fun, learn and network.

“It is an opportunity for social media users who communicate and know each other via virtual communication to have a one on one experience”, Baita says.

“It is also an opportunity for organizations and individuals to showcase their digital innovations and physically engage with social media end users”, he adds.

The festival will also have experts discussing various topics relating to ICT and the internet, PR management, marketing and branding on social media platforms among others.

It’s main aim is to streamline the social media industry towards effective and professional communication amongest users.

Baita says that there are also lots of activities to take place like exhibitions, stage entertainment, treasure hunt, online quiz virtual games, selfie challenges, among others. The guest of honour will be Hon. Judith Nabakooba the new minister for ICT and National Guidance.

To be a part of the festival, one has to register in advance online via https://bit.ly/2ucCBUM.