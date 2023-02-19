Kampala road works kick-off

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | Construction and maintenance work on most city roads undertaken by KCCA kicked off this week.

Speaking on Monday, KCCA Executive Director Dorothy Kisaka urged the public to stop criticizing the works insisting they are still on course with the construction and rehabilitation of roads.

The forward maintenance work started with Sir Apollo Kaggwa Road, 5th Street, Gabba road Junction and queen’s way, where KCCA road department officials were seen patching up potholes.

Speaking to the press during the inspection at Sir Apollo Kaggwa road, Kisaka revealed that there is still a need for local leaders to help KCCA in inspecting the ongoing works.

“We need your cooperation. Since the forward maintenance is done in your area, you need to work hand in hand to see this work done”, Kisaka said

She commended residents staying along Sir Apollo Kaggwa for voluntarily accepting to surrender part of their land to widen the road.

“I want to thank residents for staying around sir Apollo Kaggwa road for giving part of their land to help KCCA widen the road”, Kisaka said.

Happening Now!@KCCAED inspecting the forward maintenance works as reconstruction of City roads starts. 100km of roads are to be reconstructed under the Kampala City Roads Rehabilitation Project funded by @AfDB_Group. #KCCAatWork #KlaSmartCity pic.twitter.com/MTCQrw49wO — Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) (@KCCAUG) February 12, 2023