Kampala Minister courts boda boda riders on political tolerance

Kampala, Uganda | THE INDEPENDENT | The Minister in charge of Kampala and metropolitan affairs Betty Amongi has appealed to commercial motorcyclists in Kampala to have political tolerance as they support candidates of their choice during the 2021 general elections.

The minister’s advice stems from the ugly scenes involving sections of boda boda riders from rival political camps clashing and injuring each other in several parts of the city during the presidential candidates nomination that took place on Monday and Tuesday.

The city boda boda riders are mostly divided into yellow and red movements for the National Resistance Movement and National Unity Platform respectively.

Amongi says that it has come to her attention that there are boda boda groups who put on colours of political parties and movements around the city threatening others including traders in their shops that they would be stopped from operating if they don’t support their political camps.

The Electoral Commission conducted a two days nomination exercise for 2021 presidential candidates at Kyambogo University. However, several chaotic incidents were registered in Kampala as police and military battled supporters of various politicians and political parties.

Eleven presidential candidates were duly nominated by the Electoral Commission and official campaigns are expected to start on November 9.

