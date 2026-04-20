Kampala Kindergarten Association marks 75 years of academic excellence

Kampala, Uganda | NEWS CORRESPONDENT | The Kampala Kindergarten Association (KKA) has launched its year-long 75th anniversary celebrations at their annual Sports Day in Nsambya at the weekend.

Peter Mboowa, speaking on behalf of the KKA Board of Trustees and the KKA management, confirmed that the Platinum Jubilee celebrations will continue throughout the year with various alumni mobilization engagement events and school activities leading up to the final celebration in third term.

Mboowa reflected on the institution’s legacy of academic excellence and appealed to all KKA alumni to join in the celebrations.

“Our focus is centered around a new era of excellence. We are proactively navigating modern challenges to ensure KKA remains a beacon of excellence,” stated Mboowa.

“By 2029, we plan to have a fully integrated holistic curriculum that fuses digital-based learning with evidence-based teaching strategies to ensure our students are not just prepared for primary school but for a rapidly changing global landscape. This vision is anchored by a strategic expansion plan into lower primary.”

Founded in 1951 by a dedicated group of British parents, KKA stands as one of Uganda’s pioneer early childhood education centers.

The Wakiso District Sports Officer, Brian Charles Ssenyonga, applauded KKA for enforcing the government’s mandate through balancing academics with sports and nurturing the talent of the next generation from a tender age.

Petronilla Nakabubi the KKA head teacher, joined the trustees to celebrate the school’s evolution from a small community nursery to a leading educational authority in Uganda.

“Celebrating this milestone is a testament to our consistency and the trust parents have placed in us for over 70 years. We have transitioned through decades of educational shifts and shaped generations of KKA alumni to greater heights within the country. As we kickstart these celebrations, we commit to providing quality education through a competence-based teaching curriculum that puts the student at the center of the process,” she said.

She said KKA has adopted a 5-year strategic roadmap that focuses on growing the student population, developing a wholistic curriculum that fuses technological learning (digital literacy) using evidence-based teaching strategies to cater to diverse learning styles, supported by a robust system of qualified teaching staff and management.